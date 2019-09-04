Aditya Aggarwal is an entrepreneur and Influencer marketing Expert from INDIA who is the cofounder of INDIDIGITAL and Punyadarshan, Today the name of a leading Influencer, marketing agency and Religious Travel firm in India. He is an Internet marketing strategist with past experience of leading big teams at IBM, EDS, WIPRO. He left the Highly paid and reputed job of MNC and started internet marketing consultancy for various celebrities, Brands and politicians.

Aditya says nowdays anyone who is talented in to content creation or carrying any potential skill can easily start earning from Home. Brands are giving preference to real people on social media to increase connectivity and engagement with people. Platform like TIK TOK, Instagram become very popular among brands to connect with people on Social Media. Brands are also paying good incentive to such content creators. Earning of good content creator vary from 20k INR/month to 15 lakh INR/month. There are also many Production houses already start hiring exclusive dedicated influencers for movie, events and music promotions. There are various campaigns got viral recently in India with the help of people integration on TIK TOK , YouTube and INSTAGRAM. Aditya himself giving many assignments to influencers on TIK TOK, Youtube and Instagram to connect the brands with people.

Aditya as Influencer Marketing specialist is the creator of the Social Media Network that trains and licenses small business marketing consultants around the India. He also helped Small business with remote outsourcing of Marketing consultants to manage their social media, SEO and many other needs on internet. Aditya left the Highly paid job of IBM and founded three companies till date. He has trained approx. 1675 people from various small cities of India who are working from home on part time basis for Aditya company to made any Marketing campaign viral across India. His actual office strength is twenty three but he is able to manage such a large network using the Automated Softwares and Mobile Applications.

Aditya has constantly displayed his creativity in this field and strived to get better and better at his job. He never settles, and because he is always hungry to learn and grow his team, he has the potential to achieve even greater success as his quest for knowledge will lead him to newer opportunities and break more boundaries. No wonder why he is making headways in INDIA with his work.

