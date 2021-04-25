Aditya Aggarwal is an IIT Roorkee graduate who left his job with the intention of revolutionizing the music industry. His aim is to make good content accessible to all, and to realise it, he decided to follow his dream and do something unique instead of the usual 9 to 5 job.

He completed his Btech from IIT Roorkee in 2004. After his BTech, he was placed in Wipro as Software Engineer and went on to work in IBM and was promoted as India SFV leader. He resigned from this position to start a digital marketing and music production business. He initially started as a team of 2 along with his wife Sonam and now, slowly and steadily, they have grown to a team of 30, he claims.

He claims his sharp business acumen and keen strategizing skills is helping many channel owners and artists to generate online monetization revenue above 25 million USD in a matter of three years. He says he also invested in three startups and helped them monetize their content on the internet. Currently, he is producing and financing two Punjabi and one Gujarati web series. He also claims to have generated business venture revenue above 5 million USD.

He aims to promote good content and help talented artists who have no backing in the industry make a name for themselves. He believes that people who have talent should not suffer because of a lack of resources and backing. His innovative idea on equity sharing on music content helped several artists and channels to launch their music content. Right now, he has stakes in over 215 music videos and three web series.

He says he has received an investment of 200k USD for his music Tech App. This app will be officially launched by mid of September 2021. He is combining his creativity with his keen analytical skills to bring good content and help young talent carve their way in this highly competitive industry.