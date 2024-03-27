Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her longtime partner Siddharth have been the subject of much speculation regarding their relationship. Over time, the couple has been spotted together at various public events and even embarked on international trips, capturing the attention of their fans. Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that Aditi and Siddharth have taken their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

According to several media outlets, Siddharth and Aditi exchanged vows at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Wanaparthy district, Telangana. The wedding was described as a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends. Despite the widespread rumors, the couple has yet to officially confirm their marriage.

The love story between Siddharth and Aditi began on the sets of the 2021 Tamil-Telugu bilingual film 'Maha Samudram'. Since then, they have been inseparable, attending movie premieres and going on vacations together. Their chemistry was evident not only on-screen but also on social media, where they frequently shared glimpses of their life together.

Aditi made their relationship public on January 1, 2024, with an Instagrampost captioned, "Happy blessed grateful to magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024." Although there have been speculations about the couple living together for some time, neither Aditi nor Siddharth has addressed these rumors or confirmed their marital status publicly.

While Siddharth has been basking in the success of his recent film Chiththa, Aditi has been gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Gandhi Talks and the English film Lioness. Despite their busy schedules, the couple has always made time for each other, showcasing their love and support both professionally and personally.