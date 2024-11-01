Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are one of the most loved couples in the Indian film industry. After years of being together the two finally tied the knot on September 16 in a traditional ceremony at an age-old temple in Telangana. The couple shared the news of their marriage registry on social media recently and fans were elated to see some very prominent celebrities like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan grace the joyous occasion.

Sharing snippets from the day, Aditi wrote, "In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors.

To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life-affirming and beyond." She went onto add, "Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra." Aditi also mentioned, "We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu."

Just like their wedding day, Aditi and Siddharth also looked straight out of a dreamscape for this event. The couple looked beautiful in shades of pastel pink and they definitely colour-coordinated their way to perfection. Aditi opted for a gorgeous saree from Raw Mango and Siddharth chose to wear a shirt paired with a veshti.