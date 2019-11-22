Adithya Varma marks the debut of Vikram's son Dhruv as a hero. He has paired up with newcomer newcomer Banita Sindhu in the movie which a remake of blockbuster Telugu movie Arjun Redddy.

It is a scene-to-scene remake of Arjun Reddy, but director Gireesaaya has made minor changes to the story to suit the tastes of the Tamil audience. Priya Anand will be seen in a key role in the flick.

The story revolves around Adithya Varma, a doctor, with a poor anger management skills. His masculine attitude ensures Meera (Banita Sindhu) to fall in love with him, but it plays spoilsport when it comes to marriage. What happens following his break-up and how he goes on a self-destructive mode form the crux of the storyline.

Reviews:

Adithya Varma has garnered fairly positive reviews with the reviewers giving above three stars out of five. Every critic has hailed Dhruv's intense performance in his debut film itself. Banita Sindhu too has left good impact with her acting skills, but supporting artists are big letdown, according to a few critics.

Indeed, the film has become a good launch pad for Dhruv. The story does not get the due appreciation as the original story has been retained without much changes. Check out the critics' reviews below:

Times of India: Given its troubled production, there were doubts if the film might be any good, but Gireesaaya delivers a well-made, if overly faithful, remake with Adithya Varma. The film is as intense as the original, with a lead performance that suggests that we might be witnessing the birth of a star.

Hindustan Times: Dhruv Vikram makes a confident debut. He breathes life into the character and it's unfair to compare him with Vijay Deverakonda but Dhruv couldn't have played the character more convincingly. Be it his passion, love, and rage; he portrays these several layers of his character with unparalleled realism.

Sify: Adithya Varma is the showreel of Dhruv. As we have seen Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, there is no big surprise for us in the film. Despite the familiar storyline, Dhruv impresses us from the word go with his intense performance.

Behindwoods: The film doesn't differ much from the original and traces the same path. This also includes the problematic sequences that might make the women feel uncomfortable.