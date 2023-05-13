Adipurush... this film has been in the news since the day of its inception. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh playing Rama, Ravana, Sita and Lakshmana respectively, this film is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

A few months ago, the teaser of the film was revealed by the makers and it received backlash from netizens and fans for its VFX which was pretty bad in shape. Besides the VFX, people started talking about some of the religious aspects that received criticism from a set of audiences. Soon after that, the makers announced that they are postponing the release which was initially slated for January 8.

With this backlash the makers never saw coming, there was a thread of consequences and side-effects that were also coming. While there were huge expectations, which led to nothing but disappointment, the business for the film also started getting affected in the Telugu states. The rates, though were quite high then, were slowly dropping making it difficult for UV Creations, the banner that is releasing the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

But right now, post the trailer which was out recently, the lost hopes are back among the fans and the makers as well. A lot of changes on the VFX and graphics front were made by spending another few crores of rupees to make sure the visuals look real and eye-captivating.

So right now, the theatrical and distribution rights have gone up again and the film is expected to bring back the lost glory. Makers are quoting high prices as they are sure about making huge business with the film that has surely a good buzz among the audiences post the trailer launch. Also with Radhe Shyam and Saaho, the previous films of Prabhas tanking at the box office, all eyes are on Adipurush.

Adipurush will hit the screens on June 16 in multiple languages in both 2D and 3D.