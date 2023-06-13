Undoubtedly, the expectations for Prabhas' Adipurush are sky-high. One of India's most-awaited films, the advance booking for the epic saga opened early this week. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled in a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh last October. However, it didn't go well with the netizens and became a laughing stock on social media due to bad VFX. However, the team promised to rework the graphics part, and as a result, the trailer received mixed responses with fans praising Prabhas' showdown as Lord Ram. Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr. It is also reported that the team has spent a whopping Rs 100 Cr in improvising the VFX after receiving flak from the audience. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

According to a report on Koimoi, the film has sold 80,000 tickets for the Hindi 3D version alone which is worth 2.80 Cr. Overall, the advance booking for the Hindi version is around 3.65 Cr gross. According to Boxoffice India, the earliest show of Adipurush is screened in Bangalore at 4.55 am and the tickets were sold out in less than an hour. It also reported that the makers have already recovered 85% of their stake from pre-release rights (Non-theatrical Rights- 250 Cr and South Theatrical Rights- 185 Cr).

Lottery for #Adipurush Makers as they have Already Recovered 85% of their Stakes



Budget - 500 crores

Non theatrical Rights Rights- 250Cr

South Theatrical rights- 185Cr

North & Overseas- Own Release by Tseries

Earliest Show [4:55AM] Of #Adipurush In Bangalore, Karnataka Gets Housefull in less than an hour



Just Imagine the Euphoria of #AdipurushBookings Once Bookings are Opened in Telugu States Especially In Hyderabad?

There is a buzz that every theatre screening Adipurush will leave one seat empty for Lord Hanuman. Director Om Raut requested theatres to leave one seat as a mark of respect. However, there are reports that the seat next to Hanuman is being sold for a record price.