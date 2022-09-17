Ever since Kriti Sanon started shooting for her upcoming project 'Adipurush', there have been reports that the actress is dating the South Indian superstar Prabhas. Fans also started speculating their relationship, but nothing was confirmed in terms of reports.

However, it took only one 'Koffee With Karan' episode to reignite the speculations when Kriti Sanon called Prabhas and the actor picked up her call only to answer, 'Hey Karan, It's me!'.

Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other?

Kriti and Prabhas' bonding has left many people surprised and if reports are to be believed, it seems the duo spent a lot of time on the sets of their film while shooting. A Bollywood Life report stated that Prabhas, who is otherwise an extremely shy guy, was seen quite interested in bonding well with Kriti even when they were not shooting.

A source close to the publication said that the two actors made sure to get each other's approval after a scene and in case any of them disapproved it, they used to shoot it again. The source was quoted as saying, "Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it."

Hinting at a special bond between the two stars, the source said the two stars are still processing their feelings for each other. It seems that even the shooting is over, Kriti and Prabhas are still in touch with each other which can be an indication of their 'special' bond.

"They have strong feeling for each other"

The source added, "Despite wrapping up the film months ago, their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be reportedly eassying the role of Sita in 'Adipurush' and it will mark her first collaboration with Prabhas. Apart from the two stars, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Raavan in the film.