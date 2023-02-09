Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani has been arrested and sent to judicial custody after the reality star made some shocking accusations against him. Rakhi had accused him of cheating her of her money and torturing her. The Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani and the court has sent him to judicial custody now.

Rakhi's allegations

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Rakhi Sawant has alleged that Adil used to make her nude videos and even sold them. She has also alleged that Adil and she have been living separately and he is all set to get married to a certain "Tanu" he is having an affair with. Rakhi released Adil's picture with Tanu a few days after showing her wedding pictures.

"Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," she told Etimes.

The accusations

"I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn't get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don't want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she went on to add.

Rakhi's brother, Rakesh, has also corroborated her claims of him physically and mentally torturing her. The two have even accused Adil of cheating Rakhi of her money.