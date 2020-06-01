Rohit Yadav, Additional DCP, Delhi Police who tested positive with COVID-19 earlier this month has fully recovered from the disease. The 2015 batch IPS officer will be re-joining the duty on Monday. Currently, he is posted as Additional DCP Shahdara in the North-Eastern part of New Delhi.

Notably, the officer was injured during the New Delhi riots in December in relation to CAA-NRC protests. Yadav was leading his forces from the front when a violent mob outnumbered the policemen forcing injuring the officer.

In a tweet, his fellow batchmate Saravana Vivek M, who is serving as SP Rayagada district wrote, "Rohit Yadav IPS, Addl DCP Shahdara was injured during New Delhi riots leading the force from the front. He tested COVID-19 positive on May 12. Becoming fit only 2 days back, he'll be joining duty on Monday. He inspires men & women in uniform through his commitment and sacrifice."

Interestingly, Rohit is the son of former ACP, Delhi Police, Rajbir Singh. Known as the encounter specialist. Singh was shot dead in Gurgaon in 2008 by a property dealer. Rajbir Singh was the face of counter-terrorism in the national capital. Rajbir was the only officer in police history to be promoted to the rank of ACP in just 13 years.

Following his father's footsteps, Rohit joined IPS in 2015. He completed his schooling from DPS RK Puram and then persuaded mechanical engineering from Delhi Technical University.