Virgin Mohito begins on the stereotypical note. Boys are bad and girls are good. When four girls from different walks of life become roommates at a paying guest facility in Kolkata, they begin a journey that has already been cinematically explored in various Hollywood television shows. They become roommates and exchange candid conversations about sex. It happened n Friends, it happened in Desperate Housewives, it happened in Pretty Little Liars, it happened in Sex and the City and it happened in Virgin Mohito too, but here the girls speak in innuendoes. What's the purpose of the web-series if four young Indian women cannot openly talk about S-E-X without any indirect references?

Tepsy, Paula, Bhutu, Nina are introduced. Paula remains the innocent virgin, while the rest of them remain sexually active young adults who educate Paula on men and physical romance. But it's less of an education and more of mortification. Mortification for being different under circumstances.

Paula has her mother and grandmother who constantly warn her to uphold her virginity which carries along with it the dignity of her entire family; thereby she mustn't lose it until she gets married. A docile Paula is not just body-conscious but keeps looks at the male characters as if all men are potential rapists. That sadly gets established in the introductory credit sequence.

The script fails to explain why Paula, a student of Physiology (which is an extension of medical science) would feel awkward to talk about a reproductive system with her project partner who happens to be of a different gender. So when her project partner Mohit explains to her the diagram of a penis for educational purpose, she does not behave like a medical student. The double-meaning jokes in the web-series simply become immature; the kind of joke which one would ordinarily expect from school children when they learn about sperms and menstruation in their biology lessons.

Sadly Virgin Mohito goes against what it stands for and remains a judgemental show that shames sexually inactive women for not being exposed to the world of men, as well as sexually active, unmarried women who are well-versed about the ways of men, physically and emotionally.

It doesn't end there. It questions women who choose to wear shorts, it questions woman's attires when she gets eve-teased, it leans on victim shaming which is the last kind of mentality required from a cinematic content, in an era where the Me Too movement is still not able to establish itself in the right manner, worldwide.

When the American film industry started Sex and the City on television, it was based on four women, Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte Young and Miranda Hobbes who emotionally supported each other although they had different sex live. When Virgin Mohito started on the small-screen it had similar motives, sadly it ended up shaming women who urge for sex.