OTT platforms in recent times have got a lot of popularity, thanks to the quality content of shows and series. Just like Bollywood, even the digital space is coming up with many shows revolving around the murder mysteries, crime thrillers, whodunits and other edge-of-the-seat-thrillers. Crime mysteries have always worked due to its suspense factor keeping the audiences hooked. Addatimes Media Private Limited is streaming SIN, a premium Hindi web-series which has grabbed everyone's attention. The series is helmed by Arunava Khasnobis which stars Aryan D Roy, Sweta Mishra and Lakshya Punjabi in the pivotal roles.

The web-series consists of six episodes and it was majorly shot in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. The investigation drama is all about carnal fantasies, drugs and deep criminal conspiracies. The series is a combination of crime detection and raw fantasy which is perfectly made keeping in mind the content millennials watch generally. With some breathtaking visuals, the Hindi web-series will want you to know what's next. The series very well depicts some of the evil practices done by humans in today's era. To summarize the series, it is about the mysterious death of a young girl that further leads to an investigation.

In the turn of events, high-profile crimes in Kolkata are exposed in it including drugs, sex trafficking and murders. Shot originally in Hindi, the investigation drama is also dubbed in the Bengali language. Besides this, Addatimes is the first entertainment web portal of Eastern India. Its aim is to bring the best of entertainment on the digital space with the right kind of content. Moreover, it also hopes to bring out some of the best and unexplored talents from Eastern India. The other web series which will soon be streaming on the platform include 'Feluda Pherot' based on Satyajit Ray's 'Feluda', directed by Srijit Mukherji. 'The Senapatis' Volume-II by Riingo Banerjee will also be streaming soon on the OTT platform.