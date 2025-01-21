Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)-Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) high voltage direct current (HVDC) order, its largest-ever order win to date.

his prestigious win takes AESL's under-execution order book to Rs 54,761 crore and transmission network to 25,778 circuit kilometres (ckm) and 84,186 megavolt-amperes (MVA) transformation capacity.

"By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India's decarbonisation journey," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

"We will be deploying the latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact," Patel added.

AESL, India's largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, won the project under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development &Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on January 20, 2025.

Called "Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part I", the project includes the establishment of a 6,000 MW HVDC system between Bhadla to Fatehpur (2,400 ckm) along with 7,500 MVA transmission capacity.

According to the company, the project will help evacuate 6 GW of renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to the demand centres in North India and the national grid. AESL will deliver the project in 4.5 years.

AESL is the only player in the private sector to own an HVDC asset, which is preferred for long-distance power transmission.

The Bhadla-Fatehpur project is AESL's third HVDC project, after the delivered Mundra Mahendragarh project and the under-implementation Aarey-Kudus Project (being done by subsidiary AEML).

AESL has a cumulative transmission network of 25,778 ckm and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity.

In its retail electricity distribution business, as of now, AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

(With inputs from IANS)