Amid all the controversy surrounding Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, lead actress Adah Sharma's mobile number has been leaked on social media. There have been calls to ban the film in certain parts of the country. Amid the chaos and buzz around the film, Adah has been receiving thousands of threatening calls and messages on her mobile.

Adah Sharma has decided to opt for a legal route but is puzzled with the whole situation. She said even in the film, there is a sequence where a girl's number is published and made available to public as a form of bullying. And this incident is no lesser than that. Her number is being widely circulated with morphed images of the actress.

Adah to change her number now

"I feel just like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked out with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of a person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in 'The Kerala Story' where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number," the Commando 3 actress told HT.

"The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time that cops have found out so me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person be behind bars," she went on to add. Adah has also reacted to the calls for ban on the film strongly. She has also slammed those questioning the authenticity of the movie and the conversion numbers.