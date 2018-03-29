Urvashi Rautela, who was last seen in thriller film Hate Story 4, has approached Mumbai Police after she found that a fake Aadhaar card was used to book a room in her name at a five-star hotel in Bandra.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress was attending an event at the hotel, and later one of the staff informed her about this issue.

"Around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a hotel employee told her that a room was booked in her name. She denied having done so and immediately went through the hotel's booking details. It was found that the booking was done online. Investigators are also scanning the IP address records to find from where the booking was done," a police source told Mumbai Mirror.

Urvashi Rautela told the media: "I asked my secretary about it and learnt that no booking was done. Someone has misused my name and photograph on the Aadhaar card to book a room in the hotel. However, the Aadhaar number didn't belong to me."

Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

On the professional front, Urvashi's last film Hate Story 4 directed by Vishal Pandya, and starring Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon did well at the box office. The film raked in Rs 18.25 crore in its first week at the box office, according to BoxOfficeIndia.com.