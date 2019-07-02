Tejashree Jadhav, who has been a part of several movies, TV shows as well as a web series, is happy with the kind of work she is doing but wants to explore more content in all the three mediums.

The actress is a Mass Media student and has also done experimental theatre and Marathi plays for few years. Tejashree has been a part of a few Hindi TV shows like Akbar Rakt Se Takt Tak (Sashi Sumit Production) and also played the main lead in the title track of Tamil movies, Atti, Gilli Bambaram.

Apart from being a part of movies and shows, Tejashree Jadhav has also done Hindi Web series with Arvind Baddal Productions. Thanks to her good looks and charm, Tejashree has appeared on several printed ads for traditional and western garments and have featured in a lot of popular magazines.

Tejashree is open to do more content-based work in all the three mediums. She has quite good offers and will announce her next project soon. Currently she is working on a very promising nationalist content.

She believes that it is important to her that whatever roles she chooses to do has a certain impact on the audience as their appreciations keeps her going on to do the best.