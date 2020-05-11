Actress Sithara needs no introduction. Sithara made her acting debut in 1986 in the Malayalam film 'Kaveri' but it's her Tamil debut 'Puthu Vasantham' directed by Vikraman that put her on top as one of the leading heroines in South Indian cinema.

She has to be part of more than 100 films in each south languages as heroin and character artists in Telugu films. Whereas now, she is playing mother roles to heroes and heroines. Sithara has recently turned 47 now, and at this age, that actress is still unmarried, and single. This is something not many know.

The actress has recently interacted with media and revealed that it was her long time decided to not get married. She even said that when in limelight, she had got many proposals but never chose to get married.

Both of Sithara's parents used to work for electricity board as officers and she was so close to them that besides work if there was anything that she loved the most, it was to spend time with them whenever she was free from her busy schedules.

After my father passed away, the idea of marrying has completely faded away

PR Handout

"At a very young age, I decided to not get married. I was very close to my father Parameswaran Nair that I was not ready to get married because I have to leave my parents and settle somewhere far from them. And after my father passed away, the idea of marrying and settling down has completely faded away," she said.

Sithara said that she is happy being single and her focus is always on work. She was seen in a lot Telugu movies in the recent times, and undoubtedly, she is on a singing spree.