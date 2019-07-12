Actress Sameera Reddy delivered a baby girl on Friday morning, and the news is going viral. Fans of the actress and all the ladies she has inspired are super happy with the news and showering blessings and love on the newborn.

The actress gave birth for the second time and to share this news with her fans, Sameera took to her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️ #blessed." (sic)

She also shared a photograph of the baby girl. In the picture, you can see Sameera holding the hand of her little one and it looks super cute. It is an adorable one and the actress thanked all her followers for the blessings.

The actress has been in the news in for her prenatal photoshoot in water flaunting her baby bump. While many encouraged and supported her for the awareness she was spreading, about having a healthy and happy pregnancy, few didn't like the way she was exposing her baby bump on a public platform.

But she didn't take any of their comments seriously and kept inspiring many other women who needed such support.

Sameera is married to Akshai Varde since 2014 and they have a son named Hans Varde.