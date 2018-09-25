Actress Rambha is a mother yet again as she has welcomed her third child. Her husband Indhran Pathmanatham has confirmed the news on social media.

Rambha delivered the kid at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Sunday. Pathmanatham confirmed that both the mom and son are doing absolutely well.

"We are blessed with a baby boy. Born on 23rd September at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Mother and baby are fine. Regards, Indhran," Pathmanatham wrote on social media.

Rambha and Indhran had tied the knot in 2010 at Tirumala. The couple is now settled in Toronto. They have two daughters -- Laanya and Sasha.

The couple was earlier rumoured to be divorced but they sorted things out. There was huge buzz over Rambha's baby shower when the pictures from the event went viral.