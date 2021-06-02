Kannada actress Prema has responded to the rumours around her second marriage. Well, she has denied the speculations around her wedding and requested people not to believe those reports.

She took her Instagram account to put an end to the baseless rumour. Prema shared the screenshots of two reports and said, "This is fake news spreading around I request people not to believe this and revert me back. [sic]"

What the Rumours Said?

The fake reports had claimed that Prema was getting ready to tie the knot at the age of 44. Bowing down the pressure from her family members, she agreed to marry the boy chosen by her elders, the reports had claimed.

Prema lost her father Actor Neravanda Prema's father Neravanda Chetticcha in March. After this death, pressure started building on her, said the reports.

With the actress giving a clarification, the rumours around her marriage have come to an end.

Prema was earlier married to Jeevan Appachu and they filed for divorce in 2016.

Prema's Journey in Films

Prema started her journey in 1995 with Shivaraj Kumar's Savyasachi and Raghavendra Rajkumar's Aata Hudugaata. She got her first major break in Upendra-directed Om. It was followed by Sunil Kumar Desai's award-winning Nammoora Mandara Hoove.

The success of this flick fetched her offers from Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Thus she made her Mollywood debut with Mohanlal-starrer The Prince and Tollywood with Venkatesh's Dharma Chakram.

Thereafter, Prema went on to deliver hit after hit movies like Upendra, Ravichandran's Naanu Nanna Hendtiru and Kanasugara, Ramesh Aravind's Nammoora Mandara Hoove, Vishnuvardhan's Yajamana and Aptamitra.

In total, the 44-year old was seen in close to 100 movies in multiple languages.

After her marriage, Prema, sister of cricketer NC Aiyappa, had bid goodbye to acting. She returned to films in 2017 with Upendra Matte Baa.