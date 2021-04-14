Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is making heads turn with her latest 'Ajeeb' photos. The 'Chhalaang' actress recently posted a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, where the actress can be seen sizzling in a purple silk dress.

Sharing the latest sunkissed pictures on her social media handle, Nushrratt wrote: "पलपल – Purple. #HowAjeebAmI". Dressed up in a purple and blue silk dress, with a pair of color block heels, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress is undoubtedly raising the bars and soaring the temperatures.

On the work front, the 'Dream Girl' actress is all set for her upcoming Netflix's anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. The film has four segments, directed by four different directors, including Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta. The project, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic, is slated to release on April 16 on Netflix.

Talking about 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Talking about her character in 'Ajeeb Daastaans', Nushrratt told India Today: "Meenal's story is that of an ordinary girl who is struggling to make ends meet, and provide for the best for herself and her sister. I could feel a similarity in Meenal's life and my house help, who too worked hard to provide for her son, with all the opportunities she can. I absolutely adore her because of her spirit of fighting hard, with a sweet smile on her face always."

She further added: "While I was thinking about how to get into the character of Meenal, I started observing my own house help to understand her mannerisms and characteristics. She was a great reference point for me and unknowingly, she helped me tremendously to get a deeper understanding of my character in Ajeeb Daastaans."

Upcoming projects

Apart from this, the actress also has quite a few other exciting projects in her kitty, including 'Ram Setu', 'Hurdang', 'Chhorii' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. Nushratt recently started shooting for 'Ram Setu', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sharing her first picture from the film's shoot, she had written: "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @jacquelinef143 and the entire team. Need your best wishes."