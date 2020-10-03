2020 is a hard year for the film industry. One by one many talented actors such as Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Irfan Khan has passed away. While we are still recovering from their demise, we have yet again lost a prominent personality of the film industry, actress Mishti Mukherjee.

Mishti, who has been a prominent face in Bengali movies as well as in few Hindi movies, died on 3rd October due to kidney failure. The last rites of the 27-year-old actress took place in Bengaluru, surrounded by her parents and brother. Reports are claiming that she was on a keto diet which adversely affected her kidney, leading to their failure which caused her sudden death.

While Keto is considered as one of the most effective ways to lose fat and unnecessary weight, this diet plan became the deadly cause of young actress untimely demise. Misti Mukherjee who made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film 'Main Krishna Hoon' breathed her last on Friday evening in Bengaluru.

The actress has also appeared in another Bollywood film titled 'Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi' directed by Rakesh Mehta. Apart from movies, she was also popular for bold music videos and item numbers. In 2014, she got involved in a scandal where porn CDs were found from her rented apartment in Mumbai. Reportedly, Mishti's father and brother were also arrested in the same but were released later on bail.

Bollywood Celebs who are on Keto Diet

While the Keto diet became the cause of death for the 27-year-old actress, there are many stars in the film industry who follows this. As per the media reports, from filmmaker Karan Johar to Huma Quereshi, Tammanah Bhatia and more are known to follow a ketogenic diet.

AIB fame Tanmay Bhatt, who made headlines for losing 110 kgs, also followed this diet. So what's so exciting about this diet that even celebs are following it?

What is Keto Diet

A ketogenic diet, also known as the 'Keto Diet' is nutrition regime which focuses on replacing the carbohydrate intake of the body with a high amount of fat content since carbohydrates are needed by the body to produce energy, their absence results in the body burning off fat to compensate for energy production, a process which is also known as ketosis.

This type of diet has many benefits for the body one of the more lucrative and desirable among them, being that of helpful in weight reduction. A typical keto diet aims to reduce carb intake to 20-50gm per day. Clearly, with such a frugal intake of carbohydrates, the body is sure to undergo stress as it is not natural for the body to work with such low amounts of carb for energy generation.

Some of the common ailments related to improper keto diet are Kidney and heart damage, Tachycardia, Low bone density, Fatigue, Anxiety, Light-headedness, etc.

While its understandable of having the pressure to look camera pleasing and presentable to stay relevant in showbiz, it goes without saying that celeb or not, the health and well being of a person should come first and not the preposterous stressful expectations of looking good.