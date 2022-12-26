Actress Jinnie Jaaz who has created her own space in this glamour world through her hardships, seems finally her hardships paying off. She is all set for his upcoming film "Nameless" opposite Rajpal Yadav. In Nameless, she is going to play a character of a doctor.

Not just the film Nameless, but this new year will go to add many feathers to her cap as she is going to be seen in 4-5 more web series in 2023.

Previously she got accolades for her hit show Jane Anjane Mein, which was also her benchmark and from there, she started getting many works and has done more than 12 web series.

She considers Priyanka Chopra her role model and this is the reason she made her character choices following her. She always tries to take challenging roles and the Doctor's character in Nameless is one of them. She is also going to play many challenging roles in her upcoming web-series, which she will announce soon.

She says she is a self-made girl, who has made a mark in this industry by doing her own hardships. From modeling to becoming an actress she struggled a lot. Even because of her strong choices in life people call her a bold actress but she believes characters matters a lot in work, if a character demands anything one has to perform accordingly. So for her doing work is bigger than anything. and this is the reason she has not just the film Nameless in her table but also 4-5 more web series for 2023.