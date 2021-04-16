Ever since Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor joined Instagram, she has been lighting up the internet with her photos and videos and her fans and followers simply love it. Now, amid the soaring temperature of the scorching summers, the 'Roohi' actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cute tip to beat the heat.

Sharing a picture, which showed the actress sitting with two small fans around her neck at the set, Janhvi wrote: "Hai garmi ko bye garmi" and added a snowman and a dog emoji to her caption. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink bodycon dress in the picture. Have a look at the picture below:

Usually, Janhvi keeps her fans posted about her day-to-day activities by posting on her social media handle. Recently, the 'Dhadak' star wrapped up the shooting of 'Good Luck Jerry' and shared her experience on Instagram.

She wrote: "I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything."

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Janhvi has quite a few exciting projects in her kitty, including 'Dostana 2', which is a sequel to 'Dostana' starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. In the upcoming 'Dostana 2', she will be seen paired opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be starring in Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht' that includes a stellar cast, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others.