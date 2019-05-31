Ihana Dhillon, who made her Bollywood debut with Hate Story IV, was recently spotted having a great time in Seychelles.

The actress, who is still remembered for her bold role in Hate Story IV, took some time from her busy schedule to beat the heat and chill on the beach.

A source close to the actress informs, "Ihana had some free time so she decided to make most of it and went to Seychelles for a holiday. Ihana loves beaches and she loves to play water sports. She will be soon starting the shoot for a film so it will be quite hectic. That's why she decided to make most of it".

Going by the pictures, the actress has definitely lost weight and she is looking super sexy. Take a look at these pictures from her trip.

On the work front, Ihana will be next seen in Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Nastik. Her Punjabi film Ghulam is also expected to release by the end of this year.