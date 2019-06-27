Actress Aarya Vora, who is known for Padaharella Vaysu, Nirdosh and Tirumandiram, has taken a break from film industry to focus on her travelling passion and started promoting destinations.

Actress Aarya Vora has diverse interests and proved her eminence on all of them at the same time. She is a dexterous personality, having multiple knacks for hobbies turned profession, which is still a dream come true for many. Her confidence and passion for every venture is to watch-out for.

Aarya Vora completed several Gujrati series and modelling assignments in Ahmedabad, before she landed in Mumbai at the age of 18. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Percept Pictures' My friend Ganesha. Later, she starred in Sangeet Sivan's movie Click.

The actress also forayed in to Telugu and Kannada films with Padaharella Vaysu and Nirdosh, respectively, and garnered critical appreciations for portraying her roles. She proved her talents, when she was cast in a family movie named Tirumandiram, which was produced by Radha Ravi.

After having accomplishments down south, Aarya Vora arrived in Mumbai only to tag accolades to the footsteps of her existing success. Her success includes shows like Ashiyana (DD Hindi), Devo Ke Dev Mahadev for Life OK (played Siddhi wife of Lord Ganesha) and Crime series Savadhan india.

Aarya Vora had already glitterati and fame, when she realised the importance of education. She decided to take a break from acting in 2015 to pursue her Masters in Commerce from Ahmedabad. After completing her post-graduation, she indulged herself into family business. In 2018, she made a comeback with social media videos, which went viral and fetched instant cyber fame.

Following her stint on social media, Aarya Vora was flooded her with loads of proposals for beauty and fashion collaborations. But she decided to take her traveling passion to great heights. She proved it beneficial, by bagging meaningful collabs with hotels, resorts and travel agencies all around the world.

Aarya Vora now travels and promotes destinations, stay, retreats etc professionally through her blogs and vlogs. She is also considering on unveiling remote and undiscovered places worth visiting through some of her expeditions. One has to stay tuned and follow her blogs to find out.

With increased blogging work, Aarya Vora took a halt from all other engagements and is now concentrating in her social media work and travelling. Owning a YouTube channel is on her cards now.