Mahip Marwaha, who has earlier appeared in Bollywood movie - Rabba Main Kya Karoon and television shows like Parichay and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and was also one of the finalists of MTV Splitsvilla Season-3, shared his views on acting as a career.

"Employment of actors is projected to grow 12 percent over the next ten years, faster than the average for all occupations. Job growth in the motion picture industry will stem from continued strong demand for new movies and television shows. The number of Internet-only platforms, such as streaming services, is likely to increase, along with the number of shows produced for these platforms. This growth may lead to more work for us. Actors who work in performing arts companies are expected to see slower job growth than those in film. Many small and medium-size theaters have difficulty getting funding. As a result, the number of performances is expected to decline. Large theaters, with their more stable sources of funding and more well-known plays and musicals, should provide more opportunities," Mahip, who is currently working on his fashion label Honey&b said.

He also said that actors today face intense competition in order to get work. "Actors face intense competition for jobs. Most roles, no matter how minor, have many actors auditioning for them. For stage roles, actors with a bachelor's degree in theater may have a better chance of landing a part than those without one," he concluded.