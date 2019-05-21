Sonalika Pradhan is one of the best fashion designers from India who is ruling the fashion culture in Australia. She is busy with her upcoming Meilleur Events India Fashion Week Australia. Sonalika Pradhan was spotted enjoying galla time with international celebrities.

Sonalika Pradhan attended Mercedes Bens fashion week with her Afghan partner Pal Omary, celebrity rugby league, footballer Anthony Minichiello and his designer wife Terry Biviano.

Check some of her latest pictures as she parties wth international celebs: