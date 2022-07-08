Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has been rushed to Cauvery Hospital on Friday. As per the reports, he was admitted with a high fever. However, some media houses have reported that he suffered a heart attack.

Neither his family nor the hospital has given an update about Vikram's health.

The Tamil actor was scheduled to attend the teaser launch event of his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. The event is expected to have the presence of some of the cast and crew including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sources in the hospital have told India Today have confirmed that the condition of the actor is stable.

Vikram predominantly appears in Tamil cinema. He is among the most decorated actors in Tamil cinema, with awards including seven Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

The 56-year-old actor made his debut in the 1990 film En Kadhal Kanmani, which was followed by a series of small-budget Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films like Ooha in the 1990s. However, Bala's Sethu gave him a major break. Thereafter, he delivered hits like Dhill, Gemini, Dhool, Saamy, Kasi, Samurai, Pithamagan and Anniyan.