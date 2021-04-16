Well-known as the power star of the Telugu movies, Pawan Kalyan is quite a sensation in the Telugu states. Last seen in the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink -- Vakeel Saab, the star has now tested positive to COVID-19.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician had participated in the Padayatra and a public meeting in Tirupati on April 3. He had undergone Corona screenings and also tested himself negative for the virus as he arrived in Hyderabad. But, after his health showed a few symptoms for Corona, the actor had self-isolated before the health condition got worse.

Pawan Kalyan's health condition

Pawan Kalyan is being treated by specialists, while he is quarantined at Hyderabad's farmhouse. It is being reported that Pawan Kalyan is being attended by his closest staff members and relatives. It was reported that Pawan Kalyan was immediately taken for the tests after he complained of chest congestion.

As Pawan Kalyan's close aides turned positive for the virus last week, he also underwent a few medical checkups and also isolated himself as a precautionary step. After he took the COVID tests, the results came out to be positive.

The sources, however, suggested that Pawan Kalyan's health is being stable despite traces of pneumonia, light fever, and body pain.

Pawan Kalyan gets medical help and treatment

A couple of doctors and specialists are employed at Pawan Kalyan's farmhouse to check his health condition regularly. Dr. T. Suman, a cardiologist from Khammam, came to Hyderabad to treat Pawan Kalyan as he had complained of chest congestion earlier.

Pawan Kalyan is given antiviral drugs and being treated for the infection in his lungs. The source added that Pawan Kalyan is also provided with oxygen support for now.

Friends and family

Pawan Kalyan's eldest brother Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha are religiously following up with the medical team. Pawan Kalyan's nephew Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are in regular contact with the special medical teams deployed from Appollo Hospitals.

Producer Naga Vamsi is the one who has been with Pawan Kalyan all this while. He has been helping the actor and coordinating with the team of doctors and others as well.

Pawan Kalyan's fans react on Twitter:

Get well soon @PawanKalyan garu!



Our Prayers are always with you and we @tarak9999 Fans wish you a Speedy Recovery? pic.twitter.com/7EmflFST7Z — NTR Fans (@NTR2NTRFans) April 16, 2021

Praying For Speedy Recovery Beloved @PawanKalyan Sir.Really heartbreaking News for us !!



#GetWellSoonJanasenani pic.twitter.com/MGyYZ0flJa — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_OfficiaI) April 16, 2021

Get well soon Dear @PawanKalyan garu ??



We are all praying for your recovery ?? https://t.co/34CkuW8HMJ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 16, 2021

Earnest prayers for the speedest recovery of our Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. All our prayers will heal him sooner ?????? #GetWellSoonJanasenani pic.twitter.com/Jf4pS1g6mo — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) April 16, 2021