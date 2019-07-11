An Uber ride turned into a nightmare for popular Bengali television actor Swastika Dutta on Wednesday (July 10) morning. The actress alleged that she was harassed by an Uber driver when she was on her way to a studio in south Kolkata's Rania for a shoot in her cab. The incident happened in front of Dev Das Restaurant (EM Bypass) Uttar Panchana Gram (VIP Bazar) between 8.15-8.45 am.

Swastika took to Facebook and shared, in a detailed post, on what she had to face as she was dragged and thrown out of her cab by the Uber driver.

The actor wrote: "This actually happened to Me, I was humiliated, I was literally thrown out of the car the reason was I had booked Uber service from my home to my studio (Dassani 2, Rania) exactly at 8.15 am, today, this guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car."

"When I refused, he suddenly turned the car to the opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me. He got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out... when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys," Swastika stated.

Here is her post:

The leading Bengali TV show actor also shared a photograph of the driver, his phone number and the number plate of the Uber cab. The driver threatened Dutta in Bengali saying, "Do what you want, let's see what you can do."

Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Police informed her that they are taking necessary action. Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested.

In a similar incident, last month, Miss India Universe 2010 Ushoshi Sengupta and her driver were harassed by a group of boys when she took an Uber from a five-star hotel in Kolkata. Ushoshi had posted a video of the group of boys who smashed the front windshield of her cab.