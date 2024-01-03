Suraj Jumani, the actor who is known for producing the popular songs I Love Dubai, Ishq Hua, Kaali Teri, and many more, is all set to step in, the acting world. He is passionately working on his upcoming film Fateh, starring Sonu Sood. Suraj has been roped in to play an important role of Ronnie in the film. The film is based on the story of cyber crimes and hacking.

Suraj Jumani is a successful entrepreneur and has given the best work in the industry and we can easily see the choices of his work in his popular music videos. Adding another feather to his cap Suraj Jumani is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his acting skills and for that, he is working hard. When it comes to his acting career, he believes he is in his learning phase trying to explore the extent he can go to in terms of transforming himself in multiple character roles and understanding the depth of his intensity in front of the camera.

Talking about his passion towards acting, Suraj Jumani has always been inclined towards acting, he did a lot of short films in Chennai when he was in University and then he had to leave the same as he wanted to make his career in other fields. Then again he got an opportunity to do a music video a couple of years ago and he worked on himself then he decided his luck in acting once again and he finally got his chance to live his passion with his upcoming film Fateh and we make sure he is going to do wonders in the same.

The Film is already in the post-production stage and it is slated to release in April 2024