Celebrity couple Sneha and Prasanna are ready to welcome a new member to their family. Yes, the actors are expecting their second baby.

Reports say that Sneha has confessed in an interview that she is pregnant again. However, she has not revealed about her due date of delivery and other details pertaining to her pregnancy.

Sneha and Prasanna fell in love during the making of Achamundu Achamundu. After dating for a few years, they decided to tie the knot with the blessings from both the families in 2012. Three years later, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, who, later, was named Vihaan.

Even after marriage, Sneha continued to work in multiple film industries. Ulavacharu Biryani and S/o Satyamurthy were some of the films that she worked post her wedding. After giving birth to the baby boy, she appeared in supporting roles like Velaikkaran and more recently in Kannada film Kurukshetra (Kurukshetram in Tamil).

On the other hand, Prasanna has been doing movies with good content. Currently, he is busy with a Telugu film called Viswamithra, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Brother's Day and Tamil film Mafia.