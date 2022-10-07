Youths are widely looked upon by people across the state and the country. And why not? They are responsible for raising awareness and solving problems about existing issues. Making a contribution to the development of Jammu & Kashmir, actor and singer Ayaan Khan is looked upon by people in the state and other adjoining areas.

Based in Srinagar, the actor and singer have gained momentum for his work in the entertainment industry. Not only has he created opportunities for actors and artists through his production house Misty Cine Films, but he has also did his bit for reviving cinemas across the state. In addition, the youth, without any external support, fought against the drug menace in J&K.

In the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of de-addiction centres (DDCs) in J&K. Unfortunately, the youth fell into the trap of drug dependency which saw them approaching the drug de-addiction centres across the state. As per the numbers, the cases in 2020 rose to 6200 people registering at DDC for IV heroin abuse. Last year, the figures doubled with around 13,200 people seeking help for drug abuse at the centre.

Looking at the alarming rise in cases, he has led different initiatives and campaigns to eradicate the drug menace in J&K. Moreover, he has often taken a stand against it through his social media page in helping people stay from drugs and substance abuse. Not to forget, his philanthropic works have earned him a name among youngsters. Apart from this, he, in August, was involved in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate 75 incredible years of Indian independence.

Having gained his fanfare, he came into the limelight with his debut T-Series music video 'Phir Aaoge'. Currently, he is working on expanding his production venture and growing his YouTube channel MCF Originals which released tracks like 'Thodi Dair', 'Phir Aaoge, Phir Aaoge Refresh Version' and 'Sitare'. He will next be seen in a romantic love track titled 'Adorable' which will release in a month or two. Utilizing his talents, he continues to inspire many with his work.

He was earlier honoured twice as the Youth Icon of J&K, and he was also felicitated with the Shining Star of J&K by the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha for his work in the entertainment field and contribution to reviving Bollywood and promoting nationalism in J&K. Along with it, the actor is committed to establishing a chain of multiplexes in J&K.

"I aim to give the best opportunities to the youth and provide them a platform to showcase their artistic skills", he said. Moreover, his film and music production house Misty Cine Films is working very hard in reaching the youths of the valley to engage them in the field of acting and music as they are planning to establish a film and music academy in J&K. All in all, he is determined to lead the initiative of reviving Bollywood in the state, and he is already seeking support from Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to open cinema halls in J&K soon.