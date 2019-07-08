Being an actor is not an easy task but dedication and hard work always makes it worth. Not only acting but any creative work needs a lot of passion and dedication. Actor Shrinivas Kulkarni is one of the best examples of this dedication. A simple small town boy who has the degrees of M.B.A. and M.C.A. came to Mumbai and chased his dreams. First he becomes actor and then this self made actor turns producer. What? When ? How? Let's take look at his journey.

Shrinivas has worked in several films as an actor with plenty of well known actors. He has played prominent characters like Malji in film 'Sawai Sarjachya Navana Changbhala' along with leading star cast Sharad Ponkshe and Rahul Solapurkar.

Later he did a film titled 'Vartamaan' where he played a character role as Suresh Patnayak along with other popular actors like Subodh Bhave, Tejaswini Pandit, Avtaar Gill, Kuldeep Pawar. In his other film 'Hichyasathi Kay Pan' he played a side role as Vikram (Mangesh Desai's friend) but yet he managed to make his impression. In this film he worked with popular actors like Vijay Chavhan, Mangesh Desai, Bhargavi Chirmuley, Kushal Badrike, Nirmitee Sawant.

He even has a popular play to his account titled 'Gaav Bilandar Bai Kalandar' with actors Raghvendra Kadkol and Jaimala Inamdar. He has produced a song titled 'Mann He Wede' which was sung by Hindi singer Anvesha and that song is amongst the most popular songs today. Not only this, but soon he is about to produce a new Web centric film. Story is finalized for the film and the shoot will commence soon. This movie will have established actors, but along with them, some fresh faces will also be launched.