After delivering dynamic performances on the small screen, actor Shrey Mittal has set his sights on the world of film production, marking a significant milestone in his career. With a passion for the cinematic arts and a desire to explore new horizons, Shrey has recently launched his post-production studio named FX Fantasy, signalling his foray into the field of movies.

Having garnered appreciation for his roles in popular television shows such as Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6' on Colors TV and 'India Waali Maa' on Sony TV, Shrey Mittal has emerged as a promising figure in the entertainment industry. Notably, his victory in the reality TV show, MTV Splitsvilla season 12, further solidified his status as a versatile performer.

Trained in acting from the prestigious Lee Strasberg Film and Acting Institute in Los Angeles, Shrey Mittal brings a wealth of talent and expertise to his new venture in film production. Interestingly, he has also completed a two-year program in film production from Whistling Woods International. With a keen eye for business and a passion for storytelling, he has long harboured aspirations of venturing into movie production, recognizing it as a natural progression in his artistic journey.

Speaking about his venture into film production, Shrey Mittal shared, "I have always been keen on the film business and movie production. It is something that I have been passionate about since the beginning of my career. Studying film production before embarking on my journey as an actor has provided me with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the industry."

FX Fantasy, Shrey Mittal's brainchild, is poised to revolutionize the post-production landscape with its state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive services. Housing editing, visual effects (VFX) and digital intermediate (DI) capabilities under one roof, the studio aims to streamline the filmmaking process while offering filmmakers a seamless and efficient production experience.

With an entrepreneurial mindset, Shrey Mittal underscores the importance of creating opportunities for oneself in a competitive landscape. Looking ahead, Shrey Mittal is set to make a mark in the film production arena, with exciting projects on the horizon. As he continues to explore new avenues and push the boundaries of creativity, his journey from actor to entrepreneur is an inspiration to aspiring artists and industry professionals.