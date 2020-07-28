Tamil actor Shaam and 12 others were arrested by the Chennai police for allegedly gambling at his apartment in Nungambakkam area in Chennai on Monday, 27 July. The cops have recovered the tokens used for the illegal activity.

The police got a tip-off from a popular actor who lost big money while gambling, as per unconfirmed reports. "Actor Shaam has been arrested along with 11 others. We are investigating the modus operandi over the use of tokens," NDTV quotes a senior police officer as saying.

The FIR has been filed under Section 45 (Penalty for opening, etc., a common gaming-house), Section 46 (Penalty for being found gaming in a common gaming-house) of the City Police Act, as per The News Minute. However, the actor is already out on a bail.

There are rumours of a couple of actors are involved in gambling. "A few other actors also frequent this apartment complex to gamble. But on Monday they were not there," The Hindu quotes a police source as saying.

The police department have planned to conduct such raids in lodges and upscale hotels in Chennai in the days to come. "Many hotels are now being used to quarantine COVID-19 patients. However there have been reports that some rooms are being used for gambling. Once we get credible information, we will raid them," a police officer told the daily.

Coming back to Shaam, the actor, who made his debut with Kushi, has a few movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in Kannada film UA.