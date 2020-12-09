Noted Tamil actor, Sarath Kumar was tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Renowned actor Radikaa, who is Sarath Kumar's wife, tweeted "Today Sarath tested positive for Coronavirus in Hyderabad. He's asymptomatic and in the hands of extremely good doctors! I will keep you updated about his health in the days to come. @realsarathkumar @rayane_mithun @imAmithun_264 @varusarath5".

Last on-screen presence

Sarath Kumar was last seen in Vaanam Kotattum where he was paired with his wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar, playing an on-screen couple. Sarathkumar, who is also a politician, founded the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi party in 2007. Currently, the actor is working on Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan.

According to reports, Sarath Kumar was roped in to play the role of Chinna Pazhuvettarayar in the film. This role later went to Nizhalgal Ravi, and Sarath Kumar reportedly went on to play another role in the film.

This star-studded film also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu, and Aishwarya Rai, among others. Sarath Kumar is also part of GV Prakash Kumar's long-delayed Adangathey, being directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.