Kannada actor Rockline Sudhakar passed away on Thursday, 24 September, after suffering a massive heart attack on the sets of his upcoming film Sugarless. He reportedly breathed his last at around 10 am.

As per the TV media, Rockline Sudhakar was getting ready for a scene when he suffered heart attack. The shooting of Sugarless was underway in Bannerghatta Road.

A resident of Kamala Nagar, Rockline Sudhakar had recovered from Covid-19 two months ago. His death has come as a shock to the Sandalwood audience.

He had made his acting debut in Dakota Picture in 2012. Since then, he had worked in many films that includes Yogaraj Bhat's Pancharangi and Paramathma, Upendra's Topiwala, Mukunda Murari, and Yash's Mr and Mrs Ramachari among many others.