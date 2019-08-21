A person without talent can not win all the races of life. Yes, luck is essential to achieve big in life, but without skill and right effort, don't expect to make big.

Talent concerns the abilities, skills and expertise that determine what a person can do. The effort involves the degree to which the person deploys their capabilities.

Punit Lalwani what will you call him, an Actor? Content creator? Voice over Artist? MC ? or all-rounder. Punit is a hugely talented guy who is blessed with so many things, and he is making count by applying all his skills in various fields.

Punit has been part of TV serials as a lead actor in Khwabon ke darmiyan which was shown in the middle east on Zee TV. He always loves to act from his childhood, and he has continued it with and now became a famous actor. His many gigs on Insta and YouTube are quite renowned. He has shown his versatility in his acting, which is loved by everyone.

He is also a fabulous voice quality; he has worked as a voice-over artist in radio channel in City 1016. Punit is also a legendary MC; he has hosted many local and international weddings, corporate events and other functions.

Punit is also Co-founder of content production channel called Viral Panti 101. He also loves to dance and mind you he is no lesser than professional dancers. Punit is also a mind-blowing dancer he has won many prestigious awards in the past in UAE.

Punit is an extremely talented guy; what makes people Ga Ga for him is his perfection. He does things with perfection and versatility is his USP. He is a talent who is going to make pretty big shortly with his multi-talent.

Here's wishing multi-talented Punit Lalwani all the best for all his new ventures. We hope he makes it even more significant in his life with his work.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.