Actor Priyadarshi, who is popular for his humour and spontaneity, for a long time, has been wanting to do something beyond comedy and prove himself as an actor who can do any kind of roles. He made his onscreen debut with Pellichoopulu and after trying his hand at comedy, the actor chose to do some serious roles like in The Ghazi Attack, Kanam, Arjun Reddy and a few more. But he never knew that he is going to play the lead role in in a biopic on Padma Shri Awardee Chintakindi Mallesham.

The film released on Friday and praises are pouring in for Darshi and his team. In an exclusive interview, post the release of the film, we spoke to the actor to share the efforts he put in to bring Mallesham alive, he said, "I think I am very lucky and that's the reason I have bagged the chance to be part of the film. Director Raj told me that he watched all my films, short films and videos of the auditions I gave and decided that only I can do the role of Mallesham. It took me a lot of time to step into the shoes of Mallesham. I did not want to imitate him, but just wanted to become Mallesham till the film was wrapped."

The film is receiving praises from all over and Priyadarshi is going to enjoy the fruits of his hard work. After a long journey which has been a roller coaster ride. "I am really happy with the praises the film is receiving. Not just I, but Ananya, Jhansi and Chakrapani sir and the whole team is part of this success. We are all happy with the output and I thank all the audience who have watched the film and supported us," added the actor.

Also, Darshi says he will never stop being part of films and do roles which let him make some comedy and make his audience laugh.