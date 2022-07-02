Paras Mehta who is the founder of Dhamaka Records along with Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma has seen a roller coaster journey in Bollywood. He debuted in the industry with the song Taweez opposite actress Zoya Afroz, directed by Gautam Sharma. He also featured in the song Ruthna Manana along with the LockUpp contestant Anjali Arora directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

He had met actress Padmini Kolhapure at an event approximately three years back. They had a lengthy discussion on forming a music label. Today, he is the co-owner of music label Dhamaka Records along with partner Priyank Sharma (Padmini Kolhapure's son). Recently, Padmini has spoken for Paras in an interview and furthermore adds that now they have a family bond.

He has collaborated with popular Bollywood and Pollywood actors on various successful projects. His new music label is committed to extending opportunities to new talents which is his vision as stated by Padmini on the Kapil Sharma Show wherein she made the official announcement for the music label. Besides this, the music label has made a commencement with the first song Hum Hindustani featuring celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and B-town faces like Shraddha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Hasan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and many more, he claims. Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubara is the second song of the label which is sung & recreated by Padmini Kolhapure and directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The video was highly appreciated & got millions of views.

He is done with a shoot for music single with faces like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ammy Virk, and Asees Kaur. Before this, he is all set to release a music video featuring Punjabi singer Gurnazar and actress Pranutan Bahl.