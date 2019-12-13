Among many of the eligible bachelors of Telugu cinema, who are yet to get married, Nithhin is one, and soon, he is going to get hitched. Latest reports are that Nithhin has been in love with a Telugu girl since sometime and they are in plans to get married in April, next year. Rumours on the same have been doing rounds since a couple of days, and sources have said that there has been a lot of pressure on Nithhin from his parents as its high time for him to settle down.

The official announcement from Nithiin is yet to be made and it is expected sometime soon. Earlier, there were rumours that the actor will be marrying Megha Akash. But later, the actor cleared rumours and said that they are nothing but good friends. Also, there were some rumours on Nithiin dating a girl. But during the promotion of a film, Nithiin said that his parents are busy looking for an alliance for him.

Details to be revealed soon

Keeping all these things from the past aside, and talking about Nithiin's wedding in April, reportedly, it might happen in Dubai, besides the family members, several close friends and celebrities from the film industry and the political world are expected to make their presence in the wedding to bless the newlyweds. A grand reception will also be held later and the complete details will be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin is currently acting in the romantic entertainer called Bheeshma, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is being directed by Venky Kudumula.