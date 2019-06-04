Nikhil Wairagar, who is known for movies like Jalsa , Gatmat , Headline and also for his famous song Bai Wadyawar Ya from movie Jalsa , now turns into director. He is going to make his directorial debut with the movie "Hero" soon.

Nikhil Wairagar, who started his carrier as a cricketer, and played many matches for his college, club , district level , state level and also corporate matches, had intrest in acting from young age. He had worked in many plays - both in English and Marathi, before getting work in films as actor. Later, he decided to completely move towards film industry and now from acting and writing, he turns into direction.

As Gatmat movie, which was written by Nikhil Wairagar himself, got good response from the audience, he is now working on a project named Hero, which is also written by him and he is going to direct it for the first time . He is working in film industry for more than nine years and now he thinks he has learnt many things related to filmmaking. He is confident that he has chosen a good subject for his direction debut. He is working on the script for 6 months and now it is ready to go on floor soon .

His upcoming movies like "Tu Fakta Ho Mhan" and "Tanga Palti Ghode Farar "in which he has done acting in a lead role are also in post-production stage .

Marathi film industry is currently rising, and Nikhil thinks bringing unique films will make Marathi industry grow stronger. The casting of the film will soon be finalised.