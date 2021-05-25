https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/761423/chennai-teacher-sent-jail-under-pocso-sexual-harassment-schools-leave-parents-worried.jpg IBTimes IN

Veteran Kannada actor Krishne Gowda passed away on Tuesday, 25 May, after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was aged 80.

Family sources say that Krishne Gowda had tested Covid-19 a month ago and was treated at a private hospital for over three weeks. He had recovered and returned home. However, the actor had breathing-related issues and taken to hospital again, recently.

Who was Krishne Gowda?

Born in Bairasandra, Krishne Gowda started acting on stage at a very young. He used to work alongside his father. Before entering the television and film industry, he acted in over 100s of plays.

Although his career, Krishne Gowda was seen in supporting roles, and largely he did father's role. His acting in late Vishnuvardhan and Sithara's Halunda Tavaru remains one of his memorable performances.

He won the State Award for the Supporting Actor (Male) for his outstanding performance in Karimaleya Kaggatthalu in 1993.

However, he had also served at Accountant General, Karnataka, in a key department. He was also interested in volleyball.

Covid Deaths in Sandalwood

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken lots of lives in Sandalwood. Director Renuka Sharma, Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.

Veteran actor Rajaram passed away two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications. The 84-year old had also hailed from theatre background and worked in TV as well as cinema.