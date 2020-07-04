Kathirvel has announced good news for his fans. The Tamil actor has got engaged to Sindhu in a low-key event on Thursday, 2 July.

He has revealed a photo of his engagement on his Instagram account and said that he could not invite many due to the lockdown restrictions. He posted, "This day is the massive day for me!! i got engaged❤Apologies for not inviting all my lovely people who love me a lot and also who i love a lot for my massive and memorable day of my life.

The inconvenience is due to lockdown and E-pass issues. I am glad to say that will be inviting you all for my marriage with lots of love and affection and also request all my lovely people to attend and bless us. Will be grateful to receive all your blessing on this wonderful day. [sic]" The fans are now pouring in wishes.

The event was held at the girl's residence. It was graced by limited members from both sides. The wedding date is yet to be revealed. Celebrities like Janani Ashok Kumar, Madhan Pandian, Sandra Amy, and others have also wished him.

Tamil actor Kathirvel started his acting career with a short film called Kaara. He had participated in Dance Jodi Dance. However, he became a household name after working in Zee Tamil's Sembaruthi.