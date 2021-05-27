Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly lost another big project by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment titled 'Goodbye Freddy'. Last month, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor was removed from Dharma Productions' 'Dostana 2', co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. In 'Goodbye Freddy', Kartik was paired opposite Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, the actor's constant tantrums have forced the production house to drop him from the film yet again. Despite approving and signing the film, Kartik reportedly wanted the script to be changed and also wanted director Ajay Bahl to be replaced at any cost. The industry buzz is that the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor was so confident of his position with Red Chillies Entertainment that he had even approached other directors for this job behind the producer's back.

Goodbye Kartik!

But as the film, which was supposed to go on the floors in June, had not gone on the sets, the production house refused to entertain Kartik's tantrums and decided to take its stand by replacing the lead actor. Reportedly, Kartik has also returned the signing amount of Rs. 2 crore for 'Goodbye Freddy' to the production house. At present, the makers are looking for a new actor for the social comedy film to star opposite Katrina Kaif.

Last month, the sudden official announcement of Kartik Aaryan being dropped from 'Dostana 2' due to his 'unprofessional behaviour' had created a lot of buzz in the industry and among the fans. However, neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karan Johar has addressed the reason behind the decision.

Lost 'Dostana 2' due to tantrums

An Etimes report claimed that the actor's sudden ouster from the film was because of his ugly fallout with actress Janhvi Kapoor, the leading lady of 'Dostana 2'. According to reports, the two stars had a great bond until January this year. But they apparently broke up their friendship afterward and things went so bad between the two that Kartik was reportedly feeling uneasy shooting with her. Kartik started to procrastinate the shoot after almost 60 percent of the shooting for the movie was done.

Reports claim that Kartik was so upset with Janhvi that he had apparently asked Collin D'Cunha, the director of the film, to shelve it or drop Janhvi from the movie if the team wanted him to continue with it. Kartik had also offered to collaborate with the production house on another project other than 'Dostana 2' and was ready to compromise on his fees.

Dharma Productions banned Kartik

However, when things went out of hand, Karan Johar decided to replace Kartik even though most of the film was shot and crores of money were at stake. At present, the production house is looking for the actor's replacement and several names have already emerged in the media, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and others.