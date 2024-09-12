The Tamil actor Jiiva and his wife, Supriya, were involved in a very bad car crash in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, India but fortunately escaped unhurt. Reports indicate that the couple was on their way to Chennai when the unfortunate event happened. They were in a luxury car and the car was badly damaged but both Jiiva and Supriya were not hurt much.

The report further indicates that the aforementioned accident occurred when a guy riding a bicycle was hovering over the dashboard in front of the car. In order not to run over, Jiiva swung the steering, due to which the car struck a divider and turned over. Thankfully, just slight injuries were sustained both by the actor and the spouse.

Jiiva, who was rushed to Chennai within a few hours after the incident, told DT Next that both he and Supriya had no health problems and they left for Chennai in some other car immediately after the incident.

There were reports of videos of Jiiva after the accident behaving angrily at the sightseers who had collected crash site videos after the accident. The video footage presented Jiiva shouting at the people who had gathered around him after the accident. The police, who had come in lady, cordoned off the place and investigations into the matter are going on.

This comes on the heels of another headline involving Jiiva, wherein he was engrossed in a verbal tussle with reporters over the Hema Committee report which revolves around sexual abuse in the film industry. In this interaction, Jiiva expressed his complaint against the revelation of the names of the alleged abusers – saying, "We have had #MeToo part 1, and now a part two has come up. It's not right. We should care about a clean environment in cinema."

Responding to the question about the capacity of the current generation of Tamil cinema to engage in sexual misconduct, Jiiva went ahead and said that "such issues don't happen in the Tamil industry; such things are only in Kerala." These comments that Jiiva made attracted criticism, and after fighting, he walked out of the function.