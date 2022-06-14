We are living in times when mental health issues are common among the youth. More youngsters are struggling with self-worth issues. Demotivation due to lack of opportunities that interest them is common. While all of us dream high, the inability to fulfill those dreams often results in disappointments. Actor Gourav Chaudhary is one such person who was once struggling with similar disappointments. However, he did not give up and today has achieved his dreams and is working harder to achieve more. Ever since Gourav was a child, he dreamed of becoming an actor. While he knew his destination, the route was unclear to him. He started auditioning for roles at the age of 17 but did not get successful. Despite the disappointments, Gourav did not lose hope. He kept working towards his dreams and today he is all set to mesmerize the audience with his performance in an upcoming web series on one of the OTT platforms. We asked Gourav to share tips with the youth to follow their dreams and fulfill them. Gourav smiled, went down memory lane, and shared his takeaways from his journey along with tips for youngsters.

Gourav said that his journey was not devoid of problems and uncertainties. He advises youngsters to believe in themselves. He strongly believes that every person is their own cheerleader. Gourav mentions times when he gave numerous auditions but never received any response. Those times were tough but Gourav reminded himself that he was good at acting and success will come around one day. This helped him to stay motivated.

Gourav also quoted the famous line 'It is not the end in the road, but just a bend in the road'. He said that there were times when he thought that he had no more hope in his career. However, good times followed. Once, Gourav met an accident and couldn't join his job at an airline company. He neither had an acting assignment nor a job and his future seemed blurred. However, Gourav started tutoring and found success. He also came to know about Musical.ly at that time and started making and sharing videos. So he advises youth to look beyond the current issue and focus on the goal.

Gourav primarily advocates for patience and persistence as the key drivers of success. He talks about the time when none of his videos were going viral and he was just waiting for his happy day. Gourav admits that he was getting impatient because others were succeeding and it seemed to be a long and painful wait. He even lost patience once and planned to quit creating TikTok videos and focus on his tutoring career. However, he gave it a last shot that was destined to be his winning shot. One of Gourav's videos went viral and he went from 35k followers to 100k followers within a night. He became the man behind the famous dialogue 'Mela babu ne thana thaya' and got the popularity that he always dreamed of. Several other viral videos and popular dialogues later, Gourav reached 3.1 million followers on TikTok.

Gourav told us about his fears after the ban of TikTok. He said proudly that it is ok to be scared but not ok to let your fears engulf you. He admitted to being scared after TikTok was banned but continued his journey with Instagram and YouTube. Today, Gourav has 740k followers on Instagram. Lovingly known as Gouravch2, he is also the exclusive content creator for Mx-Takatak with 6.8 million followers. Now that Gourav will appear in a web series, he has achieved his childhood dream. He wants to tell the youth that dreams will come true if you stay loyal to them.