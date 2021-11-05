One of the prominent traits of successful people is their multitasking skills. Learning new things and bringing them to action has seen Ruhaan Rajput soar high in his career. He is a model, actor and entrepreneur whose personality speaks volumes. He began his modelling and acting career in 2015. He has been a part of various projects including films, television, music videos and web shows.

He holds a bachelor's degree in computer technology. Much before making his foray into the world of entertainment, he worked as an IT professional. The actor has earlier worked in major IT companies to simplify their technological process. With experience in the field of Information Technology, he started his business venture named Einfolge Technologies. The company specializes in patent and trademark services.

Striking a balance between his passion and profession, he has kept the momentum going. At the onset of his acting career, he appeared in various short films and music videos. He made his acting debut with a short film 'Potly', which won 11 national prizes and an international award in the short film category. Some of his works in the music videos include 'Ye Khidki Ka Parda...', 'Ishq Mera Ruhaani', 'Kyu Raat Akeli Me' and 'Badal Sa' by Altmas Faridi.

For his work in the entertainment industry, he even won Midday Showbiz Icon Award. The actor recently completed shooting for Jonita Gandhi and Parry G'song 'Bin Bole'. Currently, he is filming for a feature film titled 'Tejamul the glory of India'. Besides this, he has got various other projects in the pipeline including a film titled 'Silent Scream' where he will be seen in the lead role, he claims.